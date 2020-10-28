Cardinal Marx Consecrates Brutalist Altar in Baroque Church

Cardinal Marx consecrated a meal table in the brutalist style for Munich's St. Lorenz Church (October 25).The church was built between 1677-1680. The meal table is a cuboidal coarse block, horizontally interspersed with two cracks, striking symbols of the decaying Council Church.The restoration of the church began in 2013 and cost €4 million. €245,000 were spent on the so-called liturgical interior, essentially altar and lectern.