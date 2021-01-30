Round Yon Virgin Mother and Child Saturdays are dedicated to the blessed Mother of God. This beautiful opus sectile altar front is in the church of St James in Spanish Place, London. It depicts the … More

Saturdays are dedicated to the blessed Mother of God. This beautiful opus sectile altar front is in the church of St James in Spanish Place, London. It depicts the Christ Child enthroned on his Mother, and he is adored by the Magi, the shepherds, and an assemblage of Saints. This is a beautiful reminder that we are still in the extended season of Christmas that ends on 2 February, 40 days after Christmas.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr