Saint Malachy - November 2

Saint Malachy (Middle Irish: Máel Máedóc Ua Morgair; Modern Irish: Maelmhaedhoc Ó Morgair; Latin: Malachias) (1094 – 2 November 1148) was an Irish saint and Archbishop of Armagh, to whom were attributed several miracles and an alleged vision of 112 popes later attributed to the apocryphal (i.e. of doubtful authenticity) Prophecy of the Popes.



Malachy was the first native-born Irish saint to be canonised. His brother was Gilla Críst Ua Morgair, who later became Bishop Christian of Clogher from 1126 to 1138.