What Is The World's Technically Most Advanced Catholic Website? You Got It: Gloria.tv

BIC BAWAATWW An important reminder: There are 12,000 Euro left to raise until the end of the year. Click here to make a donation (in Euro, via kindful ) with paypal or credit card or use a bank transfer to the European account number:IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488BIC BAWAATWW

Gloria.tv is more than a news-webpage. It offers all kind of media including self-hosted videos, peer and group chats, social media links, comments with pictures.We have theologians producing their own Catholic media, but most content is uploaded by users. We also havewho try to harm us.Therefore, any post and every link on Gloria.tv have to go through various filters that check for copyright problems, spam or pornography. The copyright filter which the law obliges us to use, consumes 20 percent of our budget. The other filters are developed in-house.Only last week we had overtrying to advertise illegal movie’s websites. Almost all of them were eliminated automatically. Not one of the eliminated posts was misidentified.An important detail: Gloria.tv avoids anyof the anti-Christian Big Bad Tech (like Google Analytics, Google Adds, Facebook-Like Button...).Thus, Gloria.tv has become an independent alternative to Big Bad Tech – and. The spies of Big Tech are kept out from everything we do.There would be lots more to say about how Gloria.tv works: that each registered user requiresto create the opening page for him; that Gloria.tv nevertheless loads fast; that Gloria.tv ismeaning that our software and distributed database could handle an almost unlimited amount of users.God alone knows how His Gloria.tv will turn into an ever greater light. If GOD wills, if we remain faithful, and if YOU stand by Gloria.tv, we will see it shine ever brighter. Let’s walk toward the light in the tunnel!Picture: blogtrepreneur.com, CC-BY