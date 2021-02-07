230. Living right

Solomon is the son of David and he becomes king of Israel. He is at a stage in his life where he understands the need to become one of God’s friends.He wants to follow a straight path and become more anchored in the truth. He wishes to do well as a child who knows he’s loved. Solomon has a special relationship with God.King Solomon gives us a very good idea of a person who lives a conversion. He leaped faithfully. He asks God:“Give your servant, therefore, an understanding heart to judge your people and to distinguish right from wrong. For who is able to govern this vast people of yours?” 1 Kings, chapter 3, verse 9Judgment is not a method of judging recklessly the negative experience of the lives of others. Instead, it’s a way of being awake to what others are living, praying for them and guiding them to God when necessary.We could say, “Give us a heart of judgment to love our neighbour, to discern between good and evil. To help in the good and to deliver evil to God. Who could love without you, God?”Discerning between good and evil is an open door to conversion because it helps us, with good judgment, to better turn away from evil, move toward Love, to God and to give him a place in our lives.King Solomon asks for something just, basic and at the same time major to God for the foundation of his faith, to watch over the people of God. Let’s imagine the graces for employees when the boss asks God to govern rightfully!Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas