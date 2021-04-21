US Catholic Bishops Disappointed in Low Number of Refugees Welcomed into the US | EWTN News Nightly US Catholic bishops are criticizing the Biden administration for failing to let in more refugees.… More





US Catholic bishops are criticizing the Biden administration for failing to let in more refugees. They say the historic low number is disappointing, and America can do more to help people who are being persecuted around the world. The White House blames the Trump administration for hollowing out the refugee admissions program and capping the refugee number at just 15,000. They also say it will take time to rebuild it back. The Chairman of the Migration Committee of the USCCB says, "The number of refugees who will be welcomed this year is far short of what we can do as a country." Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington adds, "The dire circumstances confronting refugees and asylum seekers has been of particular concern for the Catholic Church." The White House plans to increase the refugee cap next month, then they are aiming for a goal of 125,000 refugees to enter. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, talking about immigration and the American Jobs Plan. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.