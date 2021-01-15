Evening Prayer with Bishop elect David J Bonnar January 11, 2021 On January 11, 2021, in anticipation of the Ordination and Installation of Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown,… More

On January 11, 2021, in anticipation of the Ordination and Installation of Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown, Evening Prayer was celebrated at St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, Ohio. Msgr. Robert Siffrin, presider; Reverend David Bonnar, homilist.