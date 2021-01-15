Clicks33
fatherjeffrey
Evening Prayer with Bishop elect David J Bonnar January 11, 2021 On January 11, 2021, in anticipation of the Ordination and Installation of Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown,…More
Evening Prayer with Bishop elect David J Bonnar January 11, 2021

On January 11, 2021, in anticipation of the Ordination and Installation of Reverend David J. Bonnar as the Sixth Bishop of Youngstown, Evening Prayer was celebrated at St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, Ohio. Msgr. Robert Siffrin, presider; Reverend David Bonnar, homilist.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up