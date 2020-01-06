Never-Kneel-Francis, “Bend Your Knee To Jesus”

“If we can fall down on our knees before Jesus, we will overcome the temptation to set off on our own path,” Francis quipped during his Epiphany homily (January 6).He insisted, that “theology and pastoral effectiveness mean little or nothing unless we bend the knee.”Francis himself never kneels before Christ, neither at Mass nor at eucharistic adoration. He only kneels for Muslims, homosexuals, Sudanese politicians, and Anglican martyrs.Accordingly, Francis succumbed to the temptation to go his own way, and is theologically and pastorally ineffective, even destructive.