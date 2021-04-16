Clicks5
Angels heard Singing in Rome! Angels heard singing the Regina Caeli on the top of the Castle of Sant'Angelo in Rome. The article can be found at this link: traditioninaction.org/religious/Music_P000…More
Angels heard Singing in Rome!
Angels heard singing the Regina Caeli on the top of the Castle of Sant'Angelo in Rome. The article can be found at this link: traditioninaction.org/religious/Music_P000_files/P142_Reg.htm
Angels heard singing the Regina Caeli on the top of the Castle of Sant'Angelo in Rome. The article can be found at this link: traditioninaction.org/religious/Music_P000_files/P142_Reg.htm