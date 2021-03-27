EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 24, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden, during a meeting on the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border, told reporters, “So this new surge … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden, during a meeting on the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border, told reporters, "So this new surge we're dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely…" In the wake of the latest mass shooting in Colorado, debates continue on Capitol Hill over gun control. Both Republicans and Democrats say they want these shootings to come to an end, but Democrats are taking it one step further, saying in order to pass comprehensive gun control measure, the filibuster must end as well. Last week, Xavier Becerra was confirmed as the Secretary for Health and Human Services, and pro-lifers remain troubled by the confirmation. Host of EWTN's Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share what the pro-life reaction has been to Secretary Becerra's confirmation. A new initiative called the Academic Freedom Alliance was formed earlier this month and seeks to defend free speech for professors on college campuses. One of the faculty members instrumental in the creation of the measure is Professor Robert George of Princeton University, who joins us to discuss what the group plans to do to combat cancel culture and preserve free speech. The Vatican hosted a four hour online event on Tuesday evening, on how to pursue a global cease fire. Coordinator of the Security Task Force of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission, Alessio Pecorario, joins to share what concrete actions the Vatican suggests to arriving at a global cease fire. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: