WINESKINS 12 27 20 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Ann McManamon, HM, on Dorothy Day House; Marianne Yeager talks about St. Thomas Becket; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Sr. Barbara O'Donnell, HM, on the …More
Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Ann McManamon, HM, on Dorothy Day House; Marianne Yeager talks about St. Thomas Becket; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Sr. Barbara O'Donnell, HM, on the Environment; music from the CD Come Let Us Adore Him by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Fr. Nick Mancini reflects on the readings for the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
