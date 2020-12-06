Vatican Admits Breaking Away From “What The Church Once Did”

”as was once the case for the Catholic Church.”

The Vatican’s Handbook on Ecumenism (December 4) admits breaking with Catholic tradition.Number 17 claims that Catholics “not only can but indeed must” seek out opportunities to pray with other Christians, yet they should understand that some Christian communities don't practise joint prayer,The handbook recommends praying together the psalms and scriptural canticles.It is easy to show that the demands contained in the handbook oppose Catholic doctrine:• Synod of Laodicea (363): “No one shall pray in common with heretics and schismatics.”• Council of Carthage (397): “No one must either pray or sing psalms with heretics.”• Canon Law (1917): “It is not licit for Catholics to attend or take part in an active way in non-Catholic ceremonies.”• Congregation of the Holy Office (1949): “Any communication whatsoever in worship must be avoided.”Handbook 20 recommends that Catholic and other Christian “ministers” preach during each other’s non-Eucharistic services.Handbook 36 claims that the Faith and a “proper disposition” are sufficient for non-Catholics to receive Communion. The Council of Trent condemns this position and defines that Faith alone is NOT a sufficient basis for receiving Communion because Confession is also needed.The Handbook manipulates the language by introducing words like “interconfessional” and “interchurch.” It uses the term "Churches" for non-catholic communities without distinction, capitalised for Orthodox communities and in the lowercase for Protestant sects.