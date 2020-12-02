Good Night: President Prepares Abomination - Bishops Sleep

"if it were not like that, we would be facing the greatest universal genocide.”

The Argentinian President Alberto Fernández introduced a bill last month to legalise abortion across the nation.Health minister Ginés González García, 75, is one of the biggest proponents of the bill. On Tuesday he trivialised abortion as “public health issue,” claiming that when a mother is pregnant there are "not two lives involved, as some say.”For González there is "clearly" only one single person "and the other is a phenomenon," becauseGonzález could not explain why he makes such a fuss for a "phenomenon" only.The Argentinean bishops or Francis have opposed no meaningful resistance against the murderous law.