Fr. Nathan Sparks, SJ wanders solo for three days in the desert moonscape of Badlands National Park in South Dakota. In the midst of triple-digit heat, limited water-supplies, the dangers of rattle-snakes, and the occasional buffalo, he also encounters the stunning beauty of this ancient ocean landscape. He discovers, in the traces of the primordial waters and the poverty of the desert, the mystery of creation, of love, of life on earth, and our thirst to encounter the origin of all things. Reflection Questions: In what ways might my life look different to me, if I reflect on the reality that in each and every moment, God is loving me into existence and creating me fresh from his hands? How does my future look, when I imagine God creating me anew in every moment? How does the world look to me, when I contemplate creation and reflect on the wonder that anything exists at all, particularly a world so beautiful, and that I myself, and each and every person, are a part of the wonder and the beauty? Further Reading: Theology and Sanity by Frank Sheed, particularly chapters 10, "God as Creator" and 11, "The Created Universe" SW