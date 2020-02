San Marco Madonna and Child

"‘Whoever would do the works of Christ must always cleave to Christ.’ This was a saying often repeated by Brother John of Fiesole, who was known by the epithet ‘Beato Angelico’ on account of the … More

"‘Whoever would do the works of Christ must always cleave to Christ.’ This was a saying often repeated by Brother John of Fiesole, who was known by the epithet ‘Beato Angelico’ on account of the perfect integrity of his life and as it were the divine beauty of his artistic images, especially those of the Blessed Virgin Mary." – Pope St John Paul II. Situated in the souh corridor of the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence is an image of Our Lady and the Child Jesus in 'sacra conversazione' with six saints. Painted c.1443 it is one of the last works Fra Angelico painted in San Marco before he moved to Rome to paint for the Pope; he died in Rome at Santa Maria sopra Minerva in 1455. Today, 18 February, is the feast of Blessed Fra Angelico.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr