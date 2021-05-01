Pro Terra Sancta General Assembly: the words of the Custos Fr. Patton These are the words of the Custos Patton, president of the Pro Terra Sancta Association, at the end of the General Assembly of … More

Pro Terra Sancta General Assembly: the words of the Custos Fr. Patton



These are the words of the Custos Patton, president of the Pro Terra Sancta Association, at the end of the General Assembly of the association which was held on Thursday 29 April, for the approval of the 2020 Social Report and the proposal of future activities.