Project Veritas Confirms What We Already Knew about Facebook Censorship

Project Veritas has shown, yet again, that Facebook is hopelessly biased in favor of certain political positions, and that Facebook's content moderators are banning speech that they happen to disagree with. Since the same behavior has been seen from all of the major platforms (e.g., YouTube and Twitter), we can conclude that the public flow of information is being controlled by extremely biased people.