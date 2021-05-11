Restoration! Having completed the restoration of our High Altar, the last fortnight has seen the restoration of our 14 Stations of the Cross, and the installation of new lights in each of the 14 … More

Having completed the restoration of our High Altar, the last fortnight has seen the restoration of our 14 Stations of the Cross, and the installation of new lights in each of the 14 Rosary Chapels, thus highlighting the beauty of the Rosary Shrine which displays the beauty of the Gospel through sculpture and oil paintings.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr