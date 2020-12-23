 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks14
en.news

Within Seven Years: Vatican Transferred $1.7 Billion to Australia

The Vatican and its financial entities transferred $1.7 billion to Australia since 2014, TheAustralian.com.au reported (December 21).

The transfer happened through more than 400,000 transactions without the knowledge of the Australian bishops. 5% of the total could belong to an annual fund for charities. The sums are in million US Dollar

2014: $54.1
2015: $103.6
2016: $223
2017: $439.3
2018: $319
2019: $371.7
2020: $222.7

The newspaper refers to official documents from Austrac, the Australian financial crime regulator. The recipients of the money were not disclosed.

Anonymous sources noticed that the transfers accelerated during the unjust investigations against Cardinal Pell. They peaked when he was side-lined as the Vatican's Prefect of the Economy.

#newsZcqimsctjj

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up