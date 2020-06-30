10. Love reflects

There is this piece of text we know well and which is to be regularly meditated. This prayer is a jewel, a beacon for the Jews:“Hear, O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord alone! Therefore, you shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength.” Deuteronomy, chapter 6, verses 4 to 5 (See also Mark, chapter 12 verses 29-30)It’s a whole lesson, in a few sentences. There’s: “Listen.” Listening means being all ears to what the Lord says to us: “The Lord is our God, the Lord alone.” Our God is One. Let’s listen to what God tells us and not everything that is said to be negative about him in a clumsy and inexperienced way.Then the sweet recommendation for our conversion, through a path of holiness: “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength.” Love the Lord your God with the strength of his Love that he lays down upon you. Love God, since he is Love and he wants to observe the brilliance of his pure diamond, his Love which reflects of a thousand colours, out of you.Let’s love God. Then, how do we love God if we don’t love the person he has created, ourselves? God created us Love. He is still creating us right now. Let’s love in ourselves the Love that God creates at every moment. This Love will reflect on our contemporaries. We love God in return when we let him go through us to Love humanity.Taken from book: The Shepherds MissionNormand Thomas