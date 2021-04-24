The Good Shepherd. Homily for the 4th Sunday of Easter, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant

Clicks1
God is both transcendent and immanent. God cannot be captured by human words, images or metaphors, and yet God chooses to reveal himself. God becomes flesh and dwells among us. Each year on the 4th Sunday of Easter, we have the opportunity to reflect upon one image of God, that of the good shepherd.
