April 28 The Gospel breski1

April 28 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 12,44-50.

Jesus cried out and said, "Whoever believes in me believes not only in me but also in the one who sent me,

and whoever sees me sees the one who sent me.

I came into the world as light, so that everyone who believes in me might not remain in darkness.

And if anyone hears my words and does not observe them, I do not condemn him, for I did not come to condemn the world but to save the world.

Whoever rejects me and does not accept my words has something to judge him: the word that I spoke, it will condemn him on the last day,

because I did not speak on my own, but the Father who sent me commanded me what to say and speak.

And I know that his commandment is eternal life. So what I say, I say as the Father told me."

Lanspergius the Carthusian (1489-1539)

monk, theologian

Sermon 5 ; Opera omnia 3, 315

"I came into the world as light, so that everyone who believes in me might not remain in darkness"

The humility with which Christ "emptied himself, assuming the condition of a servant" (Phil 2:7) is our light. His denial of the world's glory, he who chose to be born in a stable rather than a palace and to undergo a shameful death on the cross, is light for us. Owing to this humility we can know just how detestable is the sin of a creature of clay (Gn 2:7), a wretched man of no worth, when he puffs himself up, vaunts himself and refuses to obey while we see the infinite God humiliated, despised and delivered up to men.

A light for us, too, is the meekness with which he bore hunger, thirst and cold, insults, blows and wounding, when "like a lamb led to the slaughter and like a sheep before its shearers, he did not open his mouth" (Is 53:7). Indeed, in view of this meekness, we see how pointless anger is, as also threats. Then we consent to suffer and do not serve Christ out of habit. Thanks to this, we learn to pay heed to all that is asked of us: weeping for our sins in submission and silence and patiently bearing the sufferings that come our way. For Christ bore his torments with such great meekness and patience, not for sins he had not committed but for those of others.

From now on, dearest brethren, ponder over all the virtues Christ taught us by the example of his life, that he recommends to us through his preaching and gives us the strength to imitate by the aid of his grace.

