Irish Priest Plays Assistant Imam

Father Fergal MacDonagh of Our Lady of Dolours' in Dublin invited a local imam to join him for a prayer service for the opening of the school year (LifeSiteNews.com, video below).The imam "blessed" the students, offered a "prayer," and put Christ in the same row with Mohammed and figures of the Old Testament, “We ask the almighty to send salutations on all his beloved servants, Abraham, Jesus, Muhammad, David…”Father MacDonagh stood next to the imam and extended his arms during the Imam's words to reaffirm the Islamic "blessing."