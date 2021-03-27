Aim for Heaven directly because if you fall short then you will either be purified like a roast in the oven till it's ready for the Heavenly banquet in Purgatory which is temporal and the title of … More

Aim for Heaven directly because if you fall short then you will either be purified like a roast in the oven till it's ready for the Heavenly banquet in Purgatory which is temporal and the title of this talk, however you will eventually end up in Heaven for eternity which is the teaching of the Catholic and Apostolic Church. Or, you will end up in Hell where you will burn forever and be assaulted by the demons and satan and there will be NO MORE opportunities for REPENTANCE so convert, repent NOW and as St Paul says Run The Race faithfully til the end....