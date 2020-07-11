Clicks72
The story behind Hagia Sophia
Hagia Sophia remains the symbolic center of the Greek Orthodox faith, even almost six centuries after its fall to the Ottomans. From 537 to 1453, the “Great Church” – as the Byzantines called it – was the eastern heart of Christianity.
Erdogan will destroy a historical monument for some prayers that he can do in thousand of others mosques in Constantinople (Istanbul).