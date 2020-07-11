Clicks72

The story behind Hagia Sophia

HerzMariae
1
Hagia Sophia remains the symbolic center of the Greek Orthodox faith, even almost six centuries after its fall to the Ottomans. From 537 to 1453, the “Great Church” – as the Byzantines called it – …More
Hagia Sophia remains the symbolic center of the Greek Orthodox faith, even almost six centuries after its fall to the Ottomans. From 537 to 1453, the “Great Church” – as the Byzantines called it – was the eastern heart of Christianity.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

De Profundis
  • Report
Erdogan will destroy a historical monument for some prayers that he can do in thousand of others mosques in Constantinople (Istanbul).
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up