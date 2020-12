Jacinda Ardern, at the 2019 'Goalkeepers' event hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, spoke about incorporating the principles of Agenda2030 into domestic policy making. And just listen … More

Jacinda Ardern, at the 2019 'Goalkeepers' event hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, spoke about incorporating the principles of Agenda2030 into domestic policy making. And just listen here to Rosa Koire talking about TheNewNormal, back in 2012 . . .