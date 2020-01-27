Bryant died a weekday Mass-goer

The late Kobe Bryant was Catholic and credited his faith with helping him past a challenging point in his life. "The one thing that really helped me during that process—I’m Catholic, I grew up … More

The late Kobe Bryant was Catholic and credited his faith with helping him past a challenging point in his life. "The one thing that really helped me during that process—I’m Catholic, I grew up Catholic, my kids are Catholic—was talking to a priest," Bryant told GQ.