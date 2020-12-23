EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal George Pell interview with EWTN - December 2020 EWTN's Colm Flynn sat down with Cardinal George Pell in his apartment in Rome for this extended interview. In one of the most high-… More

EWTN's Colm Flynn sat down with Cardinal George Pell in his apartment in Rome for this extended interview. In one of the most high-profile court cases in Australian history, Cardinal Pell was convicted of sexual abuse and spent over 400 days in prison. After appealing all the way to the high court, seven judges unanimously overturned his conviction and he was freed earlier this year.