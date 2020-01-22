Clicks142
Fr. Ripperger on the State of Theology in the Church
Fr. Chad Ripperger sits down with Ryan Grant to talk about the state of Theology today, how modernism has affected it (properly what modernism is), how it has affected the laity, and how many errors …More
Fr. Chad Ripperger sits down with Ryan Grant to talk about the state of Theology today, how modernism has affected it (properly what modernism is), how it has affected the laity, and how many errors are made in Theology. With that, he gets into what Theology properly is, and how it differs from knowledge of Catechism, and specific areas where people make mistakes. The discussion is wide ranging and fascinating form A-Z. Lastly, why it is that theological science and formation proper is necessary, even though many theologians today say heterodox things.
Joseph Shaw: "Reading Yves Chiron’s ‘Bugnini: Reformer of the Liturgy’. Anyone who doubts the ‘deliberate ambiguity’ argument about Vatican II should see this - what Bugnini said in 1961, of the draft doc on liturgy to be debated by V2."
It's actually refreshing to see Bugnini admit that the deliberate use of ambiguity was the modus operandi of the conciliar revolutionaries. It'd be nice to see the contemporary defenders of the revolution come clean and admit the same.