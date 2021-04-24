Clicks1
COSTA-TV1
Biden administration 'plans to expand the number of migrants released into the country' while awaiting hearings as border surge continues Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to …More
Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to Detention' program

ATD allows migrants present in the US illegally go free as they await hearings

Biden administration says that its policy is to expel solo adults who cross illegally

But adults with small children are often allowed to stay and are released

Administration is facing a dramatic surge in illegal crossings at the border
