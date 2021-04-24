Clicks1
Biden administration 'plans to expand the number of migrants released into the country' while awaiting hearings as border surge continues Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to Detention' program
Biden administration 'plans to expand the number of migrants released into the country' while awaiting hearings as border surge continues
Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to Detention' program
ATD allows migrants present in the US illegally go free as they await hearings
Biden administration says that its policy is to expel solo adults who cross illegally
But adults with small children are often allowed to stay and are released
Administration is facing a dramatic surge in illegal crossings at the border
