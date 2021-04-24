Biden administration 'plans to expand the number of migrants released into the country' while awaiting hearings as border surge continues Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to … More

Biden administration 'plans to expand the number of migrants released into the country' while awaiting hearings as border surge continues



Internal documents reveal plans to expand 'Alternatives to Detention' program



ATD allows migrants present in the US illegally go free as they await hearings



Biden administration says that its policy is to expel solo adults who cross illegally



But adults with small children are often allowed to stay and are released



Administration is facing a dramatic surge in illegal crossings at the border