Old Norse "Class," pt. 1: Pronunciation, Vital Vocabulary. Learn Old Norse for free with an experienced expert instructor. This information-packed first lesson covers basic tips for historically …More
Old Norse "Class," pt. 1: Pronunciation, Vital Vocabulary.
Learn Old Norse for free with an experienced expert instructor. This information-packed first lesson covers basic tips for historically accurate pronunciation, plus the most foundational vocabulary you’ll see every time you open a page in Old Norse.
