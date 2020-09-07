Blessed Claudio Granzotto, Daily Saint, September 6, Sculptor

OLV Memorial 15 August Profile Youngest of nine children in a peasant farming family. His father died when Claudio was nine years old. Drafted into the Italian army at age 15, he served three years.… More

OLV Memorial 15 August

Profile

Youngest of nine children in a peasant farming family. His father died when Claudio was nine years old. Drafted into the Italian army at age 15, he served three years. Sculptor, studying and graduating with honours from the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice, Italy in 1929. Professed brother of the Order of Friars Minor in 1933. Known for his life of prayer, his work with the poor, and his unquestioned artistic skill.



Born



23 August 1900 at San Lucia di Piave, Treviso, Italy

Died



15 August 1947 in Padua, Italy of a brain tumor