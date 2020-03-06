Coronavirus: Vatican Releases Wrong Numbers

The Vatican announced that there has been one coronavirus suspect while AldoMariaValli.it wrote (March 6) that there are five.
They concern the Secretariat of State, the Vatican Bank, the Apostolic Archive, the Vatican Library, and a priest who arrived from Bergamo.
The officially infected person participated in the [useless] 26-28 February conference on “ethics of artificial intelligence” organised by the Pontifical Academy for Life.
Francis cancelled his presence at the conference in the last minute due to his cold.
Pro-gay Cremona Bishop Antonio Napolioni was hospitalised with symptoms of a coronavirus infection.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQwpnoickcd
Clicks216
- Report
Social networks
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.