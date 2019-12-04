Benedictine Sisters Sell "Stole" for Laypeople

Fahr monastery near Zurich which is inhabited by 20 Benedictine nuns, sells a coloured shoulder strap for pastoral assistants under the name “stole."The four-centimetre-wide stole is hand-woven from wool or silk.It is a "need of the customers" that lay people who lead divine services wear a recognisable sign, the monastery told Kath.ch (November 28).No inquiry was undertaken as to whether the new creation was compatible with the liturgical rules.In October the Fahr sisters travelled to Rome to fight for a "women's right to vote" during Roman synods of bishops.A photo of the sisters was even published in the anti-church Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano.