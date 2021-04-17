April 18 The Second Reading breski1 First Letter of John 2,1-5a. My children, I am writing this to you so that you may not commit sin. But if anyone does sin, we have an Advocate with the Father, … More

First Letter of John 2,1-5a.

My children, I am writing this to you so that you may not commit sin. But if anyone does sin, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous one.

He is expiation for our sins, and not for our sins only but for those of the whole world.

The way we may be sure that we know him is to keep his command ments.

Whoever says, "I know him," but does not keep his commandments is a liar, and the truth is not in him.

But whoever keeps his word, the love of God is truly perfected in him. This is the way we may know that we are in union with him: