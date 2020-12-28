O Virgin Pure – Lyrics – Agni Parthene (english version) – Beautiful Orthodox Chant. Performed by Boston Byzantine Choir. Agni Parthene (Αγνή Παρθένε) is a liturgical Orthodox hymn first composed by … More

O Virgin Pure – Lyrics – Agni Parthene (english version) – Beautiful Orthodox Chant.



Performed by Boston Byzantine Choir.

Agni Parthene (Αγνή Παρθένε) is a liturgical Orthodox hymn first composed by St. Nectarios of Aegina, drawn from the Theotokarion (Book of Hymns to the Mother of God).



No copyright infringement intended. all rights reserved to EMI Music Publishing and all of their affilitates.



Lyrics:



O Virgin pure, immaculate, O Lady Theotokos,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O fleece bedewed with every grace, O Virgin Queen and Mother,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

More radiant than the rays of sun, and higher than the heavens,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O joy of virgin es, superior to angels,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O brighter than the firmament, and purer than the sun's light,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

More holy than the multitude of all the heavenly armies,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O Ever-Virgin Mary, of all the world the Lady,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O Bride all-pure, immaculate, O Lady Panagia,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O Mary Bride and Queen of all, the cause of our rejoicing,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O noble maiden, gracious Queen, supremely holy Mother,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

More honored than the Cherubim, beyond compare more glorious,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Than the unbodied Seraphim, transcending the angelic Thrones,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Rejoice, the song of Cherubim, rejoice, the hymn of Angels,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Rejoice, the ode of Seraphim, the joy of the Archangels,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Rejoice, O peace and happiness, and haven of salvation,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O sacred chamber of the Word, the flower of incorruption,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Rejoice, delightful paradise of blessed life eternal,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

Rejoice, O sacred Queen of life, and fount of immortality,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

I supplicate you, Lady, now, I fervently entreat you,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O Queen of all, I earnestly implore and seek your favor,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O gracious maiden, spotless one, O Lady Panagia,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

I call upon you ardently, O holy, hallowed temple,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

O help me and deliver me, protect me from the enemy,

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!

And make me an inheritor of blessed life eternal.

O rejoice, Bride unwedded!