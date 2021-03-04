World Over - 2021-03-04 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo REP. CHRIS SMITH (R-NJ), US Congressman from New Jersey talks about the status & contents of a COVID19 relief bill under development in … More

REP. CHRIS SMITH (R-NJ), US Congressman from New Jersey talks about the status & contents of a COVID19 relief bill under development in Congress. FR. TAD PACHOLCZYK, director of education at The National Catholic Bioethics Center discusses the ethical issues and concerns surrounding a new COVID19 vaccine. EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register and FR. BENEDICT KIELY, founder or Nasarean.org, join us for a preview of Pope Francis's Apostolic Visit to Iraq. MEGHAN COX GURDON, book critic at The Wall Street Journal shares her thoughts on the cancel culture and its most recent victim, the stories of Dr. Seuss.