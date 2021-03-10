40 Brave Soldiers for The Lord.

10 Mars Les Quarante Martyrs de Sébaste († 320)

L'empereur Licinius ayant ordonné que toute son armée sacrifiât aux dieux, quarante soldats de la Légion fulminante, alors campée à Sébaste, en Arménie, refusèrent de trahir la foi de leur baptême et n'eurent tous qu'une réponse aussi simple que sublime: "Nous sommes chrétiens!" Ni la douceur, ni les menaces ne peuvent les gagner, et, après quelques jours de prison, ils sont conduits au supplice.

On était en plein hiver. Il y avait près de la ville un étang couvert de glace; le gouverneur donna l'ordre d'y exposer les quarante soldats pendant toute une nuit. Les saints martyrs, joyeux de souffrir pour Jésus-Christ, disaient: "Il est bien difficile, sans doute, de supporter un froid si aigu; mais ce sera une chose douce d'aller en Paradis par ce chemin; le tourment est peu de temps, et la gloire sera éternelle; cette nuit cruelle nous vaudra une éternité de délices. Seigneur, nous entrons quarante au combat, faites que nous soyons quarante à recevoir la couronne."

Qui pourrait imaginer les tortures endurées par ces hommes héroïques sur leur lit de glace? La seule pensée en fait frémir. Au milieu de la nuit, un des combattants se laissa vaincre par l'intensité du froid, il abandonna le poste d'honneur et vint se jeter dans le bassin d'eau tiède préparé à dessein; mais la brusque transition de température le suffoqua; il expira aussitôt, perdant à la fois la vie de la terre et la vie du Ciel: fin doublement misérable, qui ne servit qu'à fortifier tous les autres martyrs dans leur inébranlable résolution de souffrir jusqu'à la mort.

En ce moment une brillante lumière inonda la surface glacée; l'un des gardiens, ébloui par cette céleste clarté, leva les yeux et vit des anges descendre du Ciel, tenant à la main des couronnes suspendues au-dessus de la tête des généreux martyrs; mais la quarantième couronne était sans destination: "Elle sera pour moi," se dit-il, et quittant ses vêtements, il alla remplacer sur la glace le malheureux apostat, en s'écriant: "Je suis chrétien!"

Le lendemain matin, les martyrs respiraient encore; le gouverneur leur fit briser les jambes et ordonna de les jeter dans un bûcher ardent. Le plus jeune d'entre eux, Méliton, était encore plein de vie; mais, aidé des exhortations de son héroïque mère, il résista à toutes les sollicitations des bourreaux, et consomma dans le feu son sacrifice avec ses glorieux compagnons.

Leurs corps furent brûlés, et leurs ossements jetés dans une rivière; mais ils flottèrent sur l'eau et furent recueillis par les fidèles.

Les soldats chrétiens des premiers siècles ont souvent illustré leur foi et leur courage dans les supplices, au milieu des persécutions.

Abbé L. Jaud, Vie des Saints pour tous les jours de l'année , Tours, Mame, 1950