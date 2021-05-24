Acts 26 Explained | Pete Burak | Bishop's Year of the Bible | May 24 Chapter 26 of the Acts of the Apostles finds King Agrippa, and his wife Beatrice, coming to visit the Procurator of Judea, Festus,… More

Acts 26 Explained | Pete Burak | Bishop's Year of the Bible | May 24



Chapter 26 of the Acts of the Apostles finds King Agrippa, and his wife Beatrice, coming to visit the Procurator of Judea, Festus, and asking to hear from Saint Paul who has been in the custody of the state for years at the urging of some Jews who were disturbed by his mission to the Gentiles. What does Paul say? And what can we learn from his example? To answer both those questions, here's a great video explainer by popular Catholic speaker and writer, Pete Burak. Director of i.d. Pete Burak is the Director of i.d. He is a 2010 graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, and has a Master’s in Theology from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. Pete is a frequent speaker at numerous youth and young adult events, and he is the Camp Co-Director of Pine Hills Boys Camp. Pete and his wife Cait, have two daughters, Grace and Erin, and two sons, Donovan and Zeke. He is also a regular contributor of FAITH Magazine, the official publication of the Diocese of Lansing.