Garabandal and the 2022 Synod on Synodality The Vatican just announced an October 2022 Synod on Synodality. Already in November 2019, Francis said that so-called synodality will be key for the … More

Garabandal and the 2022 Synod on Synodality



The Vatican just announced an October 2022 Synod on Synodality. Already in November 2019, Francis said that so-called synodality will be key for the future. Quote, “Synodality is what the Lord expects from the Church of the third millennium.”



Is the 2022 Synod the Synod of Garabandal?



Aron Ben Gilad asks on his blog whether the 2022 Synod is the Synod predicted by Our Lady to the children of Garabandal. The apparitions of Garabandal occurred in Northern Spain between 1961 and 1965.



Three Steps



Our Lady informed four girls of Garabandal about three steps. The first would be a synod, the second a warning, and the third a miracle that would be following within a year. She also told the seers, that these events would occur when the sins of man reach their peak, and "something like a schism" would occur in the Church.



“ A Small Council”



Conchita Gonzalez, one of the four seer girls of Garabandal, now married in the United States, spoke about this to her aunt. The aunt asked her: “Do you refer to a Council?” - because this was the time of Second Vatican Council. The twelve-year-old Conchita who knew nothing about Synods, replied, “No, the Virgin didn’t say Council, she said Synod, and I think Synod is a small council.”



The Coming of the Messiah?



Aron Ben Giladi speculates that the Synod mentioned by Our Lady in Garabandal is the October 2022 Synod. He expects the Miracle to take place on April 13, 2023. This is the last Day of Jewish Passover when the special Meal of the Messiah is eaten.