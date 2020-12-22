Rita Rhayem from Caritas Lebanon Talks About the Christmas Spirit in Beirut | EWTN News Nightly With the help of Caritas Lebanon, a Christmas Market in Beirut was created to help the 300,000 people … More





With the help of Caritas Lebanon, a Christmas Market in Beirut was created to help the 300,000 people left homeless after the explosion in August. Hundreds of volunteers are distributing clothes, blankets, food and toys to bring the joy of Christmas to those most in need. Rita Rhayem, from the International Strategy and Partnership Department of Caritas Lebanon, joins to give an update on how the people of Beirut are doing four months after the explosion and if the city is being rebuilt. Rhayem explains what the Caritas volunteers are doing, and discusses how the tragedy brought Muslim and Christian communities together. She also shares how Christians are celebrating Christmas this year.