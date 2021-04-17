Clicks8
The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel, where she is greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner. Prince Philip's coffin is followed by senior royals, including the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, and Princes William and Harry. skynews
According to Buckingham Palace, the duke picked out the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 that would bear his coffin 18 years ago and designed the chassis cab vehicle to his specifications. These included adding an open top rear section to carry his coffin and having the original Belize green color repainted dark bronze green – a color used for military Land Rovers and a nod to the prince's military background.Prince Philip's funeral hearse: Why did a Land Rover carry his casket? (usatoday.com)