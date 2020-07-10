A-Fascists: “Gloria.tv Fascists, You Will Die”

In the night of July 9, anonymous, presumed homosexuals threatened Gloria.tv with two feedbacks, one showing an image of Joseph Stalin, the other a street gang.
They indicated the name “Antifa” which means A-Fascists. Their messages were,
“Hello
We will smash you
Gloria.tv Fascists
You will die.”
and:
“Hello
You are real racists and fascists.”
You can see, the enemies of Christ are not nice people. This hatred is only the peak of the iceberg. This is the reason, why we need good friends. Unity makes us strong.
Therefore, we kindly ask you: Please stand with us, support us. Few media outlets are still out there where the truth is still told without attempting to appease the angry enemy.
Please consider a summer donation to Gloria.tv, but not only, we also count on your solidarity and friendship.
You can donate
to donate with credit card or paypal via Kindful: click here
use a bank transfer to the account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
#newsXgwjofcdap
Clicks36
- Report
Social networks
What in either message leads to a presumption of homosexuality?
I see you have the benefit of inside information. I appreciate the clarification.. :) As an ordinary user I was just going by the content of the article.