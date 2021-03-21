Wife of jailed Canadian pastor: It ‘should be shocking to people’ that a pastor is in jail. Erin Coates talked to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, saying Canada ‘is definitely not the nation that I … More

Erin Coates talked to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, saying Canada ‘is definitely not the nation that I grew up in.’