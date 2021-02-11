Clicks4
Sanctuary of Culture - A special look at the Vatican Library & Hanna Papyrus | EWTN Vaticano Fr. Mitch Pacwa brings us inside the Vatican Apostolic Library and speaks with the donor of the greatest …More
Sanctuary of Culture - A special look at the Vatican Library & Hanna Papyrus | EWTN Vaticano
Fr. Mitch Pacwa brings us inside the Vatican Apostolic Library and speaks with the donor of the greatest treasure of the library: The Hanna Papyrus. EWTN Vaticano for January 3, 2021. Ep459.
Fr. Mitch Pacwa brings us inside the Vatican Apostolic Library and speaks with the donor of the greatest treasure of the library: The Hanna Papyrus. EWTN Vaticano for January 3, 2021. Ep459.