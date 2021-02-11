Sanctuary of Culture - A special look at the Vatican Library & Hanna Papyrus | EWTN Vaticano Fr. Mitch Pacwa brings us inside the Vatican Apostolic Library and speaks with the donor of the greatest … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa brings us inside the Vatican Apostolic Library and speaks with the donor of the greatest treasure of the library: The Hanna Papyrus. EWTN Vaticano for January 3, 2021. Ep459.