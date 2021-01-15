As You have believed, so shall it be done unto you...Matt 8:13 Trust in GOD'S Promises amidst the tough times and daily challenges. For all his Promises are yes in Christ, and so through Him the Amen… More

Friends, let's take a while and meditate on God's loving plan and thoughts. You are all very welcome to this Channel.

Mail. reischnandwa@gmail.com