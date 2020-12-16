Christmas Greeting from the Prelate of Opus Dei (2020)

Christmas Greeting from the Prelate (2020)

PASTORAL LETTERS AND MESSAGES

"The Child Jesus calls us to live with a free heart, a heart detached from the goods of this world and able to discern what is truly important."12/15/2020My dear children: may Jesus watch over my daughters and sons for me!This year the celebration of Christmas acquires a special tone because of the world-wide health emergency we are experiencing. Perhaps we may want to bring to Bethlehem a special concern or suffering of ours, in order to place it before the Holy Family.Contemplating the Child Jesus in the crib or in the arms of his Mother, in surroundings that are lacking in so many ways, will help us to see with eyes of faith the divine and human meaning of everything that happens to us. And we will also learn to discern in our present circumstances God's love for each and every one of us. The Child Jesus calls us to live with a free heart, a heart detached from the goods of this world and able to discern what is truly important.Let us place these intentions in the hands of Saint Joseph, especially during this Holy Year that the Pope has just convoked.With my most affectionate blessing, I wish you a very happy Christmas.Your Father,Christmas 2020