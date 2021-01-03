Clicks928
Expoferiatiz on Dec 28, 2012 Tizimín in México is known for its traditional fair of the Biblical Magi, celebrated in late December and early January. It is also a major Mexican handcraft market selling rebozos, huipils, tablecloths, jewelry and guayaberas.[10] This fair gives the city its nickname of "King's City".
In 2010 was the second largest city in population of the eastern Yucatan, only after Valladolid, Yucatán. It was also the third largest city and fourth largest by number of people around the state.[5] Currently is the leading producer of beef cattle in the state of Yucatan,[11] and is the central urban service provider the northeastern region of the state.[12]
En la actualidad la fiesta comienza el 28 de diciembre por la noche con la llamada Alborada de Bajada, bajándose las imágenes de los Reyes Magos de su altar para instalarlas en el altar mayor de la iglesia.
