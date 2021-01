Expoferiatiz on Dec 28, 2012

"King's City"

Tizimín, Yucatán: The Feast of the Three Holy Kings.Tizimín in México is known for its traditional fair of the Biblical Magi , celebrated in late December and early January. It is also a major Mexican handcraft market selling rebozos huipils , tablecloths, jewelry and guayaberas [10] This fair gives the city its nickname ofIn 2010 was the second largest city in population of the eastern Yucatan, only after Valladolid, Yucatán . It was also the third largest city and fourth largest by number of people around the state. [5] Currently is the leading producer of beef cattle in the state of Yucatan, [11] and is the central urban service provider the northeastern region of the state. [12]