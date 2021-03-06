Pope visits Our Lady of Salvation, site of 2010 terrorist attack on Iraqi Catholics Authentic religious teaching is incompatible with war, hate, violence, bloodshed, says pope in first addresses in … More

Pope visits Our Lady of Salvation, site of 2010 terrorist attack on Iraqi Catholics

Authentic religious teaching is incompatible with war, hate, violence, bloodshed, says pope in first addresses in Iraq. Speaking from the beautiful Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, which just over 10 years ago was the site of the massacre of dozens of people at prayer, Pope Francis praised Iraqis’ efforts to be peacemakers. aleteia