Our Lady of Anguera: Devil Wants to Destroy the Church, Transforming It into a Society of Men

4,905 – Message from Our Lady, Queen of Peace, at Holy Christmas Eve, transmitted in 12/25/2019

Dear children, My Son Jesus calls you and waits for you with Open Arms. Imitate ye Him. Ye are in the world, but ye are not of the world. Defend ye Jesus. He taught you that His Kingdom is not of this world. I want to tell you that His Church and His Doctrine are not of this world. The devil wants to destroy the Church of My Jesus, transforming it into a society of men with different thoughts and ideologies contrary to the Teachings of My Jesus. Be ye attentive. Remain ye faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Son Jesus. Stay ye away from the news that men present to you. Love ye and defend ye the truth. Be ye brave. Do not forget ye: To whom much has been given, much will be required. Pray ye. Seek ye strength in the Gospel and in the Eucharist. Go ye forward along the path that I have pointed out to you. This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for permitting me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Stay ye in peace.Source: <a href="/go/IJnJI6cjE1y6PoxseJNUuYZJ6ipIvfnqXQcrInPefzepvEXe3pc4HmnblbAgn0FoU8nSyrbeNkGLke" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" data-external="https://www.apelosurgentes.com.br/en-us/mensagens/4905">Our Lady of Anguera website</a>